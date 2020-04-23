Triple shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 critically

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood early Thursday.

It happened just around 2 a.m. near North 53rd and Poplar streets.

Police said the victims are three 19-year old men, all wounded along the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue.

Investigators said the gunman fired the shots from a nearby SUV that had been stolen.

All three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one is in critical condition.

Officers recovered three guns and took two suspects into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatriple shootinggun violencecharleston shootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
SEPTA: No job action expected Thursday
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Late Rain Today
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care workers
Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway
Desperation, frustration in age of COVID-19
Show More
Asymptomatic testing not yet under way in NJ; cases near 96,000
Pennsylvania boosting efforts to promote voting by mail
Triple shooting leaves man in critical condition in Philly
Quarantine art features Jim Gardner as an Oreo cookie
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
More TOP STORIES News