PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood early Thursday.
It happened just around 2 a.m. near North 53rd and Poplar streets.
Police said the victims are three 19-year old men, all wounded along the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue.
Investigators said the gunman fired the shots from a nearby SUV that had been stolen.
All three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one is in critical condition.
Officers recovered three guns and took two suspects into custody.
Triple shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 critically
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News