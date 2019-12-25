Kingsessing shooting victim in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.Police were called to the 5900 block of Warrington Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.Arriving officers found the 25-year-old victim lying on the walkway to a home.However, the residents inside the home told police they did not know the man.The victim was taken the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.Police found eight shell casings in the driveway next to the home.No arrests have been made.