"Kinky Boots" brings acceptance and love to Bucks County Playhouse

This version of 'Kinky Boots' also features a new song from Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the score.

The Tony award-winning musical Kinky Boots is at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope this week.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a story of acceptance, evolution and love.

The Tony award-winning musical Kinky Boots is at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope this week.

It's about a century-old family business, a shoe company, that's on the verge of bankruptcy. It's revived by a fabulous entertainer named Lola, who kicks the business into high heels, and high gear.

"Charlie meets a drag queen and he decides to bring high-heeled boots for men to his town," explains Jimmy Brewer, who plays shoe factory owner Charlie Price.

"He feels like he's like betraying everything he was raised to believe in a lot of ways. But Lola teaches him that 'love is love is love is love' and that will always win in the end."

Together the unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.

"Lola has this line that quotes Oscar Wilde, and it's the crux of the show to me: 'Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken,'" says Richard E. Waits, who plays "Lola."

"In the opening number, Lola says to leave expectations at the door. We hope the audience does the same."

This version of 'Kinky Boots' also features a new song from Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the score.

'Kinky Boots' is at the Bucks County Playhouse through this Sunday, July 30th. Click here for ticket information.