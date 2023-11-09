The Philadelphia Museum of Art exhibits a stunning display of Korean culture

The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989 brings together 28 artists for a stunning display of culture. Follow curators Hyunsoo Woo and Elisabeth Argo as they showcase Korean culture.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art brings together Korean artists to share stories of their culture from over the last 30 years.

The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989 displays a stunning array of pieces composed of various materials.

"Everything from ceramics, to sculpture.... paintings, and photography, and also video. There's something for everyone in this exhibition" said curator Elisabeth Argo.

A sculpture piece using a unique material was created by artist Meekyoung Shin using 50,000 bars of soap.

With the sculptures set outside, the soap material will eventually change over time; thus, representing a deeper meaning.

"The idea of impermanence, like people's lives," said Shin.

This piece along with many others have a nuanced story interwoven within the varied aspects of the art.

"We are all talking about universal concerns. Own awareness or anxiety that they deal with, and concept of home. It's all...talking about human concerns," said curator Hyunsoo Woo.

Many of these themes address gentrification, oppression, what it means to be LGBTQ and more.

"As a person who was born and raised and educated there, Korea went through a collective trauma, and that still resonates with many people who have experienced that either in person or from an observation point of view," said Woo.

These cultural stories are on display for the expanding population; and, also for those looking to experience these diverse perspectives for the first time.

"We have a substantial and growing Asian population in the city, and I think it's really important to understand their culture in order to understand the person better...And then for those Asian people we will bring their pride up front" said Woo.

The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989 is on display until February 11th, 2024.

For more information, check out their website.