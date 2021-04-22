Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed doughnut for limited time

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed for limited time

It's strawberry season! To celebrate, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is bringing back a popular but limited flavor.

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Glazed Original Filled Strawberry Kreme doughnuts will be available at participating locations from Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, May 5.

RELATED | How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021

Most locations in the US and Canada are participating, but if you want to make sure your neighborhood Krispy Kreme will have those strawberry flavors before you make the trip, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfooddoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News