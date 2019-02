EMBED >More News Videos Investigation underway into demolition of Fishtown homes. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on February 11, 2019.

Investigators are in the process of revoking the license of the contractor involved in a demolition disaster in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.Action News has learned that L&I is in the process of revoking the license of Q-Construction, the contractor listed for the project.Investigators say improper digging at 633 Thompson Street led to serious cracks in a shared foundation with the home at 635.Both collapsed as workers were in the process of demolition.The scene has been cleared, and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is now investigating.-----