Check out new Philly Mexican spot La Ingrata for Cinco de Mayo

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- At La Ingrata, old Mexican movies play on the TV. The walls are lined with pictures of Mexican movie stars and, in the kitchen, husband and wife owners Carla Torres and Ernesto Ventura are making their favorite dishes.Everything is from family recipes passed down through the generations.The green mole, chock full of green vegetable and a lot of spices, is served over chickenCarla says her mother taught her how to make the mole, and the pozole, a soup cooked for 4-6 hours. Carla makes a red broth version of the dish, with chicken and pork.There's a mole pizza with the mole recipe coming from Ernesto's grandma.Ernesto and Carla both also work at Michael Schulson restaurants in Center City. He is the executive chef at Alpen Rose. When the pandemic hit in 2020, their hours dried up.Carla got bored at home and so she started making and selling traditional Mexican breads.They went door to door doing deliveryAs business grew, they saved their money and bought their own place.For Carla, it's an achievement that brings her tears. She came to the US at a young age, all alone and not knowing the language. "To me," she says, "this is gold."Along with the food, there are traditional Mexican drinks like hibiscus tea and horchata. And for dessert, you can get a homemade molten lava cake1999 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08105856-203-3020