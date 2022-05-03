FYI Philly

Check out new Philly Mexican spot La Ingrata for Cinco de Mayo

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Check out new Mexican spot La Ingrata for Cinco de Mayo

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- At La Ingrata, old Mexican movies play on the TV. The walls are lined with pictures of Mexican movie stars and, in the kitchen, husband and wife owners Carla Torres and Ernesto Ventura are making their favorite dishes.

Everything is from family recipes passed down through the generations.

The green mole, chock full of green vegetable and a lot of spices, is served over chicken

Carla says her mother taught her how to make the mole, and the pozole, a soup cooked for 4-6 hours. Carla makes a red broth version of the dish, with chicken and pork.

There's a mole pizza with the mole recipe coming from Ernesto's grandma.

Ernesto and Carla both also work at Michael Schulson restaurants in Center City. He is the executive chef at Alpen Rose. When the pandemic hit in 2020, their hours dried up.

Carla got bored at home and so she started making and selling traditional Mexican breads.

They went door to door doing delivery

As business grew, they saved their money and bought their own place.

For Carla, it's an achievement that brings her tears. She came to the US at a young age, all alone and not knowing the language. "To me," she says, "this is gold."

Along with the food, there are traditional Mexican drinks like hibiscus tea and horchata. And for dessert, you can get a homemade molten lava cake

La Ingrata | Facebook
1999 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08105
856-203-3020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcamden (new jersey)fyi phillymexicanfyi restaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Clay Studio finds new home with goal to connect the community
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day | FYI Philly April 30 show
Cantina La Martina hits Philly's Mexican scene with giant quesadillas
Elwood Restaurant serves up genuine Pennsylvania cuisine
TOP STORIES
Community rallying behind family of 2 boys allegedly shot by mom
Where do local lawmakers stand on abortion rights?
Crews use doughnuts to lure bear spotted roaming through Drexel Hill
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Burglars targeting Asian business owners in South Jersey
'Largest outdoor restaurant' in Philly opens Tuesday
Flying this summer? 10-second rule could save you money
Show More
Man protesting abortion free climbs tallest building in San Francisco
Local reaction to leaked draft SCOTUS opinion on abortion
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
JonBenet Ramsey's father supports petition demanding new review of DNA
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
More TOP STORIES News