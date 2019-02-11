Safety has become the leading conversation at La Salle University following several frightening incidents involving students - at least two were robbed at gunpoint.The recent spike in crime led to a big meeting Monday night for students to voice their concerns.Some 2,000 students had signed a petition demanding a meeting on their concerns about crime and safety.We were not allowed into the meeting but we're told by a university official that over 300 students attended."I feel very unsafe and I want something to be done," said sophomore student Jackie McDonnell.A university spokeswoman reports there have been seven incidents near the campus since January 1st - four robberies and three thefts or attempted thefts.While the incidents did not occur on campus, the university has tripled the number of surveillance cameras, and through a grant they have hired a Philadelphia police officer to patrol the campus."They drive around campus, they walk through campus and they are on site every day from 6pm to 2am," says Dr. Dawn Soufleris of La Salle University.The university sends students text alerts on incidents of criminal activity near the university to keep them informed.Monday night's meeting seemed to do little to put students at ease."They talked about some app which doesn't really help us whatsoever because if they rob you and they take your phone, how are you gonna report that," said junior Vince Nguyen."There was no solutions whatsoever," said junior Nick Lamorgese. "Every question that was asked by a student, La Salle just danced around the answer and pretty much said, 'we can't answer that at this time.'"University officials are asking students to join a public safety advisory group that will look to see what else they should be doing to help address concerns about crime and safety.-----