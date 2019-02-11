La Salle University holds meeting to address recent surge in crime

EMBED </>More Videos

La Salle Univ. holds meeting to address recent surge in crime. Watch the report from Dann Cuellar on Action News at 10 p.m. on February 11, 2019.

By
OLNEY (WPVI) --
Safety has become the leading conversation at La Salle University following several frightening incidents involving students - at least two were robbed at gunpoint.

The recent spike in crime led to a big meeting Monday night for students to voice their concerns.

Some 2,000 students had signed a petition demanding a meeting on their concerns about crime and safety.

We were not allowed into the meeting but we're told by a university official that over 300 students attended.

"I feel very unsafe and I want something to be done," said sophomore student Jackie McDonnell.

A university spokeswoman reports there have been seven incidents near the campus since January 1st - four robberies and three thefts or attempted thefts.

While the incidents did not occur on campus, the university has tripled the number of surveillance cameras, and through a grant they have hired a Philadelphia police officer to patrol the campus.

"They drive around campus, they walk through campus and they are on site every day from 6pm to 2am," says Dr. Dawn Soufleris of La Salle University.

The university sends students text alerts on incidents of criminal activity near the university to keep them informed.

Monday night's meeting seemed to do little to put students at ease.

"They talked about some app which doesn't really help us whatsoever because if they rob you and they take your phone, how are you gonna report that," said junior Vince Nguyen.

"There was no solutions whatsoever," said junior Nick Lamorgese. "Every question that was asked by a student, La Salle just danced around the answer and pretty much said, 'we can't answer that at this time.'"

University officials are asking students to join a public safety advisory group that will look to see what else they should be doing to help address concerns about crime and safety.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lasalle universityphiladelphia newsrobberytheftNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News