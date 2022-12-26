Sources: Eagles RT Lane Johnson has abdominal tear, hopeful for playoffs return

Johnson underwent an MRI, which confirmed the nature of the injury.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return for the postseason, but he is not expected to play again this regular season due to a torn tendon in the abdominal area, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson underwent an MRI, which confirmed the nature of the injury, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson is hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson at right tackle for the remainder of Saturday's game.

The Eagles also are dealing with an injury to starting quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who missed Saturday's game with a sprained shoulder.

Johnson, 32, was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl this year and had started all 15 games for the Eagles this season. His status also is uncertain to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, league sources have told Schefter.

The Eagles boast the NFL's best record at 13-2 and will clinch the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with another victory.