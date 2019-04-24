Lansdale police use crash video as a reminder for awareness when riding bikes

Lansdale Borough Police are using a scary clip of surveillance video to help remind riders of cycling safety.

The impact of the crash that was caught on tape threw the cyclist off of the bike.

Officials said fortunately the cyclist did not sustain any serious injuries in this incident.

Police said they released the video to remind cyclists to adhere to the rules of the road, just like drivers. This includes riding along with the flow of traffic, not against it.
