Investigation underway after brawl breaks out at Norristown church carnival

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Norristown after police responded to a fight involving more than 50 kids at a church carnival.Dozens of people showed up to a forum on Sunday with the police chief who now says an investigation is underway to see if the actions of the officers involved were justified.Cell phone video shows dozens of juveniles involved in the brawl. The chief says this started as a fight between some juveniles at the St. Francis carnival last night around 8:30 p.m. He said some of the juveniles were being aggressive and his officers had to ask for backup from other departments.At one point video shows an officer pull out what appears to be pepper spray but it does not look like he actually uses it. Punches are thrown by both juveniles and officers.Video also shows one girl being held in a chokehold by an officer.Action News spoke to that girl's mother who was at the meeting. She wants disciplinary action taken against the officer."They literally did not think she had much longer, that's how bad she was being choked," said the girl's mother, Alisha Bates."These officers should not be able to be still patrolling the streets. I don't think it's safe for our community. I honestly don't believe that it's safe for the officers to be roaming the community after such a heightened situation," said Tanesha Webb."We have a lot of people there that from what we hear were out of control. The officers were thrown into an environment in which they were tasked with dealing with something extremely difficult and they dealt with it. It's up to people like me - after the fact - to figure out if they did the right thing," said Chief Mark Talbot with the Norristown Police Department.Many people called for the officers to be placed on desk duty while the investigation is underway.The chief said he is investigating the incident but wouldn't elaborate further on the status of the officers.Norristown police would like to speak with witnesses who may have info about what happened last night.Action News has reached out to St. Francis, where the carnival was held, but we have not heard back.