Large fire erupts in Eagleville, Pa.; armed officers on scene

SHELTER IN PLACE: There is an active police incident in the area of Eaglestream Apartments (Sunderland Drive in Lower Providence). Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/74rfmdjlq0 — Montgomery County, PA (@MontcoPA) June 10, 2021

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a large fire while responding to an active investigation in Eagleville, Pennsylvania.Views from Chopper 6 showed multiple townhouses on fire in the 4000 block of Cardin Place at about 1 p.m.According to authorities, an explosion was also reported on scene. Residents in the area of Eagle Stream Apartments were ordered to shelter in place.Armed officers with guns drawn and tanks could be seen near the location of the fire.Additional details have not yet been released, but people were asked to avoid the area.