Last body recovered following house fire in Kensington section of Philadelphia; 3 killed

UPDATE: @ThielAdam says a body was discovered in the basement of the home. Two are now confirmed dead in this fatal fire. They are still searching for a third. https://t.co/sQj33dGntn — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A third body has been recovered following a house fire in the city's Kensington section Monday morning.The deadly fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on the 2900 block of Rorer Street.Fire crews said heavy flames were shooting from the first floor and the rear of the home when they arrived.Officials said a man was rescued from the first floor of the home and taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel described the blaze as a "very heavy fire with difficult conditions.""Because of the fire conditions we had to exit the building and perform an exterior attack," Thiel said.The fire was placed under control at 5:14 a.m. A second medic was later called to the scene.Close friends of the man who died in the fire said the man lived in the house with his brother and his brother's girlfriend.Their bodies were found later in the day.The basement took on five feet of water during the firefighting efforts, but crews cannot pump that water out until they know the house will not collapse.In the meantime, crews are attempting to dismantle the home brick by brick in an effort to prevent its collapse.