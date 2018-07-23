Laura J Designs takes wedding jewelry up a notch | FYI Philly

Made in Philly: Laura J. Designs
Tamala Edwards visits the studio of a local jeweler making artisan jewelry completely by hand with the craft of metalsmithing.
Laura J Designs
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
FYI PhillyFYI Philly weddings in Philadelphia
FYI PhillyFYI Philly weddings in Philadelphia