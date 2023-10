Schools closed after teens shot in Sussex County, Delaware; suspects remain at large

Schools closed after teens shot in Sussex County, Delaware; suspects remain at large

LAUREL, Delaware (WPVI) -- Schools in one Sussex County, Delaware community were closed Monday due to an ongoing police investigation.

According to police, three teenagers were shot on Sunday near West 7th and Center streets in Laurel.

One person died in the shooting, police said.

Police said they are now searching for multiple suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.