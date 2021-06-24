localish

Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ+ community

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Law Harrington Senior Living Center is a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community in Houston's Montrose neighborhood.

It is the first LGBTQ+ affirming senior living center in Texas, and the largest in the nation.

It became very clear that many seniors who had been out and proud for years felt like they had to go back in the closet when they moved outside of the Loop to less expensive housing. We had to do something to help them build a safe community, said Executive Director of the Montrose Center, Ann Robison.

Residents are accepted based on income and age. You have to be at least 62 years of age to live in the center.

You can learn more about Law Harrington Senior Living Center and the Montrose Center at their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlgbtq+pridelgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthabc13 plusabc13 plus montrosektrklocalishhousingcommunitysenior citizensretirement
LOCALISH
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Gay country sports bar thriving in Texas
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway
TOP STORIES
Man in custody following Burlington County standoff
What are shelf clouds? Action News viewers capture eerie sky
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
AccuWeather: Turning partly sunny after stormy morning
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday
3 carjacking suspects arrested after crash in Bucks County
Show More
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia; gunman at large
'Racial profiling at its worst': Pa. teen executed in 1931 exonerated
Truck crashes on NJ Turnpike in Carneys Point, injuries reported
South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez wins James Beard Award
More TOP STORIES News