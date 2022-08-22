Heavy rain causes flash flooding on Long Beach Island

Officials say dozens of vehicles were stranded, including one that was left on a street into the early afternoon.

More than five inches of rain fell on portions of Long Beach Island Monday morning, causing extensive street flooding.

SURF CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than five inches of rain fell on portions of Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Monday morning, causing extensive street flooding.

Residents on LBI say the rain started early - around 5 a.m. - and the storm just sat there.

"This water was all the way up to the steps over here, so you couldn't get out of here," said Joann Taylor of Surf City.

Officials say no injuries were reported and no rescues from homes had to be made, but in the hours after the flooding - as drivers ventured out - complaints started coming in, especially in Ship Bottom.

"Vehicles traveling at high rates of speed and leaving a wake. Just like you would in a boat," said Joseph Valyo, Ship Bottom Office of Emergency Management Coordinator. "And the wave just kind of migrates itself into the lower sections of the home into the garages."

Photos from Surf City Police show the height of the water early this morning, the Facebook post urging people not to drive.

Officials say dozens of vehicles were stranded, including one that was left on Central Avenue into the early afternoon.

Scojo's Eatery in Surf City was closed Monday morning because of all the flooding.

While the restaurant didn't appear to have damage inside, flood waters surrounded its outdoor seating area.

The island is full of vacationers, including John Konopka.

"I've never seen anything like that before you know?" he said.

Konopka said it took very little time for the water to reach the front step of the home where he's staying.

"I'm thinking 15-20 minutes it went from wet roads to flood system," said Konopka.

With this hot dry weather, New Jersey is under a drought watch.

Accuweather meteorologist Cecily Tynan says that likely contributed to the flash flood.

"When you're situation like we are this summer, where we haven't had rain for a long time, the soil compacts and it's almost like like asphalt," Cecily said.

