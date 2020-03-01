Education

Lehigh University lifts halt on Greek activities on campus weeks after hiatus

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lehigh University has lifted its halt of Greek life on campus weeks after all fraternity and sorority activities were abruptly canceled.

Lehigh's Greek life was put on hiatus last month following reports of alarming activity.

Those reports included one house being trashed, and cocaine being offered to new members.

In a note to students and staff, Lehigh officials now say they are pleased with the progress made over the last four weeks and are lifting the temporary ban.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbethlehemlehigh university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News