Man killed in Levittown, Bucks County crash

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a crash late Thursday night in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

According to police, the crash happened at about 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Haines Road and Mill Creek Road.

Police said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stopped northbound on Haines Road when a 2013 BMW 328i heading north on Haines Road hit the back of the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old man from Trenton, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the BMW was not injured in the crash.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call police at 267-812-2991.