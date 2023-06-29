As we wrap up Pride month, we round up LGBTQ+-owned businesses you can support all year long.

Six LGBTQIA+-owned businesses you can support year-round

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At LesbiVeggies in Audubon, New Jersey, the name says its ll.

Owner Brennah Lambert has created a brunch and dinner menu of scratch-made, plant-based, gluten-free fare.

The jackfruit based birria taco is the number one seller for dinner. The blackened Cajun cauliflower sandwich is also a big hit.

Lambert personally designed the place with a vibe of positivity and she wants it to be a place where everyone feels welcome.

LesbiVeggies | Facebook | Instagram

112 W Merchant St, Audubon, NJ 08106

856-323-8458

In Mt. Airy, Avenues Cafe is designed to be a place where people connect.

Or, as owner Lee Locklear calls it, "Delicious coffee with a side of community."

Locklear is African American and Native American and dedicates a section of the café to Native American art.

The cafe serves traditional Italian espresso along with pastries, breakfast and brunch, and they host all kinds of creative workshops, "everything from poetry, to pottery making, to spoken word."

Avenues Cafe | Facebook | Instagram

7201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19119

Head to Fat Lady Brewing on Main Street in Manayunk and it's like a night under the Big Top.

The neighborhood bar is owner Jane Lipton's homage to the circus and carnival life.

And she is the real-life inspiration behind the bar's cartoon character, a turn-of-the 20th century circus performer named Janie Jones.

Stories about Jones' journey to the circus are on the back of every can of beer they create.

There are 12 taps, half featuring Fat Lady Brews and half highlighting hyper local beers.

It's a place where Pride is celebrated year round and the circus theme has a deeper meaning.

"Everyone was welcome at the circus," Lipton says. "And everybody is welcome at Fat Lady Brewing."

Fat Lady Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

4323 Main Street, Manayunk, Pa. 19127

Esadiva Maven is the creative force behind E's Tees and More.

She started the business out of her Brewerytown home and sells her upcycled works of wearable art online.

The thick thighs and pride vibes messaging is her top seller.

There's a t-shirt that celebrates allies and what she calls the gay update hat, for those who aren't so supportive.

E's Tees & More | FacebookInstagram

For a piece of history, Giovanni's Room is a must-stop. It's the oldest LGBTQ+ and feminist bookstore in the United States.

The store was established by four friends in 1973, and it was a revolutionary idea at the time-an openly gay bookstore when a lot of gay clubs and gay spaces were still hidden.

The bookstore carries everything from new releases, like Elliott Page's new memoir to classics.

Giovanni's Room came under the nonprofit Philly AIDS thrift about a decade ago.

So you'll find vintage clothing among the stacks of books and movies.

And co-manager Katharine Milon proudly notes Giovanni's Room has been voted the No. 1 LGBTQ+ bookstore in the country by Yelp users.

Philly AIDS Thrift@Giovanni's Room | Facebook.com | Instagram

345 S 12th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-923-2960

In South Philadelphia, V Marks the Shop is Philadelphia's only all-vegan convenience store.

You'll find everything from snacks to a wall of hot sauces and a variety of vegan meats and cheeses.

Carlo Giardina says the cheese is the store's best seller "a lot of folks will say, 'Hey, I can't give up the cheese until they try this stuff.'"

Carlo and his partner, Carmela, curate products from around the world but put a special focus on supporting local, especially he says, "if it's folks of color, queer folks, women-owned businesses.

V Marks the Shop | Facebook | Instagram

1515 McKean Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

484-843-1834

Vegan pop-up | Instagram

July 13, 6-10 p.m.

Tattooed Mom

530 South Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147