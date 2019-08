EMBED >More News Videos Ocean City lightning strike sets beach umbrella shed on fire. Watch video from the scene on August 14, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos Ozzy the Eurasian Eagle Owl doesn't even have to flap his wings as reported by Jeff Chirico during Action News at 11 on August 9, 2019.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bolt of lightning struck a shed in Ocean City, New Jersey, sparking a fire.It happened Wednesday afternoon on the beach at 13th Street.The lightning struck a rental umbrella storage shed.Action News viewer Meredith Forman from Radnor, Pennsylvania, sent us video that shows a small fire on the beach in the area of the shed.No one was injured in the incident.