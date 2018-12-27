Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested in the Lehigh Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested in the Lehigh Valley. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Lindsay Lohan's stepmother is facing charges in the Lehigh Valley for her alleged antics on a tour bus.

Pennsylvania State Police say Kate Lohan was drunk on a Bieber bus in Lower Macungie Township on Christmas Day.

She was reportedly upset that she missed her stop. So, Lohan allegedly attacked the driver, and even tried to drive the bus.

She faces charges, including DUI and disorderly conduct.

Lohan lives in Florida, but reportedly has family in the Lehigh Valley.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdisorderly conductpennsylvania newsentertainmentLower Macungie Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
3 critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in N.J. crash with oil tanker
4 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney
Man found dead in home after Southwest Philadelphia fire
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
American man first to solo across Antarctica unaided
Show More
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Collision sends car into Mr. Bar Stool, 1 hospitalized
1 dog killed, 1 missing in Wilmington attack
Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
Patients at N.J. surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
More News