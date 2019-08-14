LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philadelphia active shooter incident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chilling radio broadcasts between Philadelphia police officers and emergency responders reveal the tense and chaotic moments as officers ran for cover during an active shooting incident on Wednesday.

"We got an officer down," one dispatcher can be heard saying.

"Give me SWAT ASAP," shouts one police officer.

Police say six officers have been shot in the scary ordeal while serving a warrant.

No arrests have been made.

Follow the latest on the shooting incident HERE.
