6 police officers shot in Philadelphia active shooter incident | LIVE COVERAGE

6 police officers injured in Philadelphia on August 14, 2019.

Injured police officer helped to car in North Philadlephia shootout on August 14, 2019.

Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philly on August 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six Philadelphia police officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section on Wednesday.It started sometime around 4:30 p.m. when police attempted to serve a drug warrant at a home along the 3700 block of North 15th Street.There is now a massive police presence on the block where at least one gunman has been opening fire on authorities.Police cars were seen speeding toward the scene as armored vehicles and police in tactical gear converged on the street.Video showed one officer who appeared injured being taken away in a police car. Another video showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.One woman said she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives."I heard so many gunshots... I'm scared," she said.Police say the six officers shot in the incident were rushed to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. In addition, there are other officers receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries.The conditions of the officers appear to be non-life threatening, ABC News sources confirm.Agents from ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) are at the scene to assist.Temple University is currently on lockdown as police try to secure the area."Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university tweeted.President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.---Information from ABC News and The Associated Press was used in this article.