2 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building in North Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

2 firefighters injured after fire truck crashes through building

PHILADELPHIA -- Two firefighters and a civilian were injured after a fire trucked crashed through a building on Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 7th and Girard. Police say the crew was responding to a house fire, with lights and sirens active, when their truck collided with a car.

The impact sent the truck through the wall of a building.

The car, with heavy front-end damage, could be seen a short distance away. A damaged SUV was near the building that was struck.

Officials say one firefighter, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. His exact condition was not immediately known.

EMBED More News Videos

A fire truck crashed into a building at 7th Street and Girard Avenue Thursday afternoon.



The other firefighter, 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A female civilian of an unknown age was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the fire truck almost entirely inside the building.



There was no immediate word as to how this crash happened.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Popcorn thrower gets 76ers season tickets revoked, banned from Wells Fargo Center
Pa. sets date to lift mask mandate, even if vaccination goal isn't met
College-bound senior shot, killed in Philly two weeks before graduation
White House to propose $6 trillion budget for 2022
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Philly school district exploring 3-tiered bell schedule
Chad Daybell makes 1st court appearance on murder charges
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP-football ops, hire Dave Caldwell to front office
San Jose shooter appeared to target some victims at rail yard: Sheriff
Academy sets new date for 2022 Oscars
Storms leave behind damage across area
Youth mentorship program looks to make impact amid rise in gun violence
More TOP STORIES News