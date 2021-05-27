2 firefighters, civilian injured after fire truck crashes through building in North Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10704150" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire truck crashed into a building at 7th Street and Girard Avenue Thursday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA -- Two firefighters and a civilian were injured after a fire trucked crashed through a building on Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 7th and Girard. Police say the crew was responding to a house fire, with lights and sirens active, when their truck collided with a car.The impact sent the truck through the wall of a building.The car, with heavy front-end damage, could be seen a short distance away. A damaged SUV was near the building that was struck.Officials say one firefighter, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. His exact condition was not immediately known.The other firefighter, 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.A female civilian of an unknown age was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.The view from Chopper 6 showed the fire truck almost entirely inside the building.There was no immediate word as to how this crash happened.