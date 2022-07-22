Here's how you could win a Tesla Model Y at Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia is giving away a Tesla Model Y on July 29.In order to win the Tesla, guests need to become a Live! Casino Rewards members and for every game they play through July 29, they will be entered to win.There are also prizes being given away throughout the month leading up to the grand prize.The casino, which offers an array of games and sports betting opportunities, also has first-class dining options with modern Asian fare at Luk Fu, top-of-the-line steak at The Prime Rib and a more casual atmosphere at Sports and Social.The Event Center welcomes live entertainement in an intimate 1,000-seat arena with headliners like Cedric the Entertainer and Billy Ocean.900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148