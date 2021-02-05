CHAT REPLAY | Cardiac Partners cardiologists on maintaining heart healthv

PHILADELPHIA --On Feb. 9, Cardiac Partners board-certified cardiologists Perry Weinstock, Kurt Kaulback, Annie Peter participated in a Facebook Live chat to discuss prevention, detection and treatment of heart disease, especially during a pandemic. Watch a replay of the chat in the window above., is head cardiologist at the Division of Cardiovascular Disease at the Cooper Heart Institute, with Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira, and associate professor of Medicine at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University.is an Inspira Health Cardiologist and a member physician of the Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira network of providers. After graduating from Franklin and Marshall College, Dr. Kaulback earned his Medical Degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine; where he then completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine, as well as a fellowship in Cardiovascular Medicine, ultimately specializing in Interventional Cardiology. Dr. Kaulback is the Medical Director for Critical Care at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill, as well as the Clinical Director for the Cardiovascular Service Line at Inspira Health. He also serves as Chairman of the Credentials Committee and the Critical Care Committeefor Inspira's Mullica Hill Campus and the Board of Directors for Cardiac Partners. Dr. Kaulback is a Past-President(2011-2014) of the Inspira Medical Staff, as well as a 2018 graduate of the Executive Leadership Advanced Graduate Certification program at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA., is a clinical cardiologist at The Heart House which is a dedicated to providing patient-focused, state-of-the-art cardiovascular care. She has a special interest in cardiovascular disease in women as well as preventive cardiology. Dr. Peter received her undergraduate training at Fordham University, New York, NY, and her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY. She completed her Cardiology Fellowship at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey/Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Dr. Peter is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, NJ, and is board-certified in cardiovascular disease.