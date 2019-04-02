Disasters & Accidents

KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2 and forces residents and students to shelter-in-place

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.

One person has died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Two people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight.

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire.



Crosby, Sheldon, Galena Park and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. Additionally, the Rhodes School Channelview campus is sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.

Air conditioning systems are shut down. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.

One worker told ABC13 a leak was detected just before the blast. He said workers were scrambling out of the area, even crawling under fencing to get away.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the preliminary information is that the fire was started by isobutylene.



The company issued the following statement from John C. Foley, President and CEO of KMCO: "There was an incident resulting in an ignition and fire today, April 4, 2019 at KMCO, LLC in Crosby, Texas. We are deeply saddened to confirm at this time that there have been injuries and one fatality. Those injured have been transported for medical treatment. Our hearts and prayers go out to the individuals involved, as well as our first responders, employees and our community. We have activated the company's emergency response team and incident command center. We are working with local first responders to extinguish the fire. We will give another update as additional information becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience to residents in the vicinity. The wellbeing of our people, neighbors and the environment remain our top priorities."


Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.



