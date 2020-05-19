LIVE: High-speed chase underway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A high-speed chase in currently underway in Philadelphia on Monday night.
Police are chasing a suspect believed to be involved in a series of commercial burglaries.
The car was first spotted just before 10 p.m. in the area of Castor and Cottman Avenue. The suspect was able to getaway.
The suspect led police on a high-speed pursuit through the city.
Police were able to corner the suspect and arrest him near Rising Sue Avenue in the city's Burholme section.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
