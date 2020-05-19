LIVE: High-speed chase underway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A high-speed chase in currently underway in Philadelphia on Monday night.Police are chasing a suspect believed to be involved in a series of commercial burglaries.The car was first spotted just before 10 p.m. in the area of Castor and Cottman Avenue. The suspect was able to getaway.The suspect led police on a high-speed pursuit through the city.Police were able to corner the suspect and arrest him near Rising Sue Avenue in the city's Burholme section.No injuries have been reported.