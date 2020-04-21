Alicia Vitarelli chats with Kelly Ripa about Philly's bravery, hair dye, and Jim Gardner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc Action News' Alicia Vitarelli was a guest on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" on Tuesday morning.Alicia chatted with host and South Jersey native Kelly Ripa, along with her husband Mark Consuelos who was filling in for Ryan Seacrest.Alicia said to pass the time with her family while indoors there has been a lot of "standing, staring, eating, looking for funny memes."The "FYI Philly" host told Kelly and Mark that she just discovered a new talent."Yesterday I dyed my own hair from a box kit with my assistant...my husband," Alicia said.But it was the stories that the residents of the Delaware Valley that Alicia wanted to highlight most to the national audience."We are all in this together. Our lead anchor Jim Gardner said something that really resonated with me. He said, 'It feels like we have been preparing for this our whole lives, our whole careers' - to be able to tell these stories, especially of bravery. Philly is a city with a lot of heart and a lot of grit. Philly has been coming together in the most beautiful way," Alicia said.Kelly, who grew up watching Action News, said Philly is, after all, called the City of Brotherly Love.She then had a request for Alicia."Can you give Jim Gardner a big virtual hug from me?" Kelly asked."Live with Kelly & Ryan" airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on 6abc