concert

Lizzo bringing 'The Special Tour' to South Philly in September

The three-time Grammy Award-winner will bring "The Special Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center on September 29.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lizzo is about to put the sing in single-night performance in South Philadelphia!

The three-time Grammy Award-winner will bring "The Special Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center on September 29.

The concert is in conjunction with her new album "Special" which is due out July 15.

If you want to know how you can hear Lizzo sing "I'm crying 'cause I love you" to you in person - keep on reading.

Lizzo gives a keynote speech at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP



Fans who pre-save/pre-add Lizzo's upcoming album here will receive early access to purchase tour tickets.

Tickets for the public go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. on wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

The concert will feature special guest Latto.
