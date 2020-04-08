localish

Checking in with Fresno's Batter Up Pancakes

Fresno, Calif. -- Last year Localish visited Batter Up Pancakes in Fresno, California to try and complete the pancake challenge. Now, we're checking in with the owner of this beloved local restaurant on a more serious note to see how they're handing a challenge of their own.

"This is so much more than just a job, or just a pancake. It's a home to so many people," says manager, Cristina Colla. While they have had to cut employee hours to a skeleton crew in order to keep the doors open, they have had overwhelming support from the community. You can help by ordering food to go. #BeLocalish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnosmall businessbe localish central californiafoodmore in commoncoronavirusrestaurantbe localishlocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Try this virtual whiskey class!
From props to face shields!
Bay Area photographer captures an amazing wildlife picture
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds; many ignore social distancing
LIVE: Gov. Murphy to sign executive order to reopen NJ parks, golf courses
Philly residents urged to not flush personal protective equipment
Essential advice for stressed-out essential workers
479 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania
Drive-thru testing site opens in Camden, N.J.
Show More
Fight over dogs leads to stabbing, police say
Stray cat shot with crossbow in Media, Delaware County
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, then rain Thursday
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
West Philadelphia group offering free bikes to essential workers
More TOP STORIES News