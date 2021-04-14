localish

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's top cheesesteak

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

The winner of the Philadelphia district will move on to face the other counties in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Charlies Roast Pork, Cleavers, Gilbens Bakery and Dattilos Deli face off this week.

Who will come out victorious?

View the other Regions: Philadelphia | Delco (TBD) | N.J./Delaware (TBD) | Other: Berks, Bucks, Chester (TBD)


Cleavers | Facebook | Instagram
108 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Charlies Roast Pork | Facebook | Instagram
1301 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Gilbens Bakery and Specialty Sandwich Shop | Facebook
7405 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150

Dattilo's Deli
8000 Horrocks St, Philadelphia, PA 19152
