localish

Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration

PHILADELPHIA -- Cheesesteak Pizza and cheesesteak stromboli is a match made in food-lovers heaven.

Everything you would get at Geno's Steaks is now available in pie form at D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in Northern Liberties.

The collaboration between the legendary steakhouse and the Italian eatery started as a friendship and grew into a charitable partnership.

The proceeds from every sale of the cheesesteak stromboli and pizza will be donated to Philabundance. Each pizza and stromboli has a layer of mozzarella, Geno's thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, American cheese and gets topped with wiz.


D'Oliva EVOO Pizza & Grill | Facebook | Instagram
1009 North Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Geno's Steaks | Facebook | Instagram
1219 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Philabundance | Facebook | Instagram
3616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibite sizelocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need
Witches paddle for a good cause!
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
Show More
Car crashes into Lawndale home following shooting
76ers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by Boathouse Row
Man arrested for gruesome murder of Philadelphia transgender woman
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
More TOP STORIES News