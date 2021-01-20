localish

COVID nurse gives back to Philly homeless on her commute

PHILADELPHIA -- Arianna Hensinger is a nurse at Jefferson Health in Philadelphia who has spent the pandemic working on one of the hospital's longest-standing COVID-19 units.

In the few blocks she walks on her way to work, she passes St. John's Hospice, a men's homeless ministry in Center City.


It's a place she says she knows well.

"2020, in general, has been a tough year, and I just assumed that individuals who were already struggling, were hit even harder," said Hensinger.

"...I think that financially if we were able to help people who were struggling, we all pulled together and did what we could," she said.


She considers herself lucky to have a job through the pandemic and decides to rally her co-workers, friends, and family to collect donations for St. John's Hospice, a men's homeless shelter in Philadelphia.

"If people are able to help each other, I truly believe that they'll come through and help each other, and I think that's a perfect example on our unit," said Hensinger.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Need to recycle your Christmas tree? These goats will eat it
Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!
Addressing youth gun violence through a free jiu-jitsu program
'Play On!' brings the magic of musical theater into your home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
Howard U honors Harris with 49 bell tolls, 'Black national anthem'
Trump says farewell to White House, hints of comeback
Show More
9-year-old girl dies after she was shot in head in North Philadelphia
What designers Biden and Harris wore for Inauguration
US Capitol buildings offer front-row seats to troubled time
Politicians congratulate president and VP on Inauguration Day
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
More TOP STORIES News