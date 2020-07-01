Glam Lab tries acupuncture and cupping to relieve pain, stress and anxiety

By Johanna Trupp
SOHO -- Some people swear acupuncture has changed their life while others are less than convinced.

It's a great debate in the health world because it's considered a major pillar in ancient Chinese medicine but an alternative treatment here in the U.S.

So, Glam Lab checks it out for themselves. From acupuncture to cupping, the team at ORA Spa are experts in the area.

If you want to try to relieve some stress... ORA Spa in SoHo will reopen to the public Monday, July 6th.

