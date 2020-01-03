Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Now you can!

Rent The Chicken is a part of an eggs-citing new industry that rents backyard chickens!

The company provides full support for the term of your rental - usually six months. They deliver the chickens to your house, bring a coop for your backyard, supply the chicken feed and other yummy things chickens eat (hint: mealworms) and when you decide you've had enough (or if you chicken out at any time) simply give them a call and they come pick everything up!

The Pittsburgh-based company was started in 2013 and has grown to over 40 affiliates around the country. Meet Philadelphia-area 'homesteader' Chris Witmer and one of his customer families as they eggs-plain how it all works!

