localish

Central California farmer builds robots for Star Wars and Disney!

By Tim Sarquis
Michael McMaster has loved robots since he was a little boy. After seeing "Star Wars" in 1977, he fell in love with the droid R2-D2. Fast forward to today and Michael is now the official droid builder for Lucasfilm and Disney. What started out as a hobby, has turned into something much more for Star Wars and Disney fans all over the world!

You can follow Michael's builds and adventures on Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyartpixardisneytechnologylocalish show (lsh)kfsnstar warslocalish
LOCALISH
Community-run garden grows food for those in need
Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ
Tomball's Thirsty Bee Meadery makes wine out of honey!
Artisan Grain Collaborative creates partnerships to feed community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police officer charged for pepper spraying kneeling protesters
Governor wants Delaware taken off NJ quarantine list
Flyers sign Lindblom to 3-year contract weeks after finishing treatments
Lawyer suspected in shooting at judge's home linked to CA murder
Is dining outside safe during COVID-19? Experts weigh in
Yoga, pilates, martial arts studios can resume classes in NJ
Philly makes case to Art Commission for removal of Columbus statue
Show More
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
Teen sleeping on sofa shot by someone on porch, police say
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm threat this evening
Teen walking in Wilmington park sexually assaulted: Police
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
More TOP STORIES News