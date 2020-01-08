Flowered Hot Dog Buns Bloom in Chicago!

CHICAGO -- Fat Rice in Chicago is known for its Macanese small plates, and its bakery is adding Asian flare to a classic city staple too.

Their Chicago-style hot dog bun is a feast for the eyes and taste buds.


"I think what is so great about the Chicago hot dog is that it offers a variety of flavor and textures," said Adrienne Lo, co-owner of Fat Rice and its bakery. "The hot dog itself is super snappy, fatty, salty. And you have that nice sport pepper that adds a nice heat to it. The relish and the mustard kind of come together and add acidity and the tomatoes bring a little acidity and a nice freshness to the whole thing."

Lo said the hot dog is something that everyone visiting Chicago should try.


"It's just a novelty item that really, people are drawn to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
What is a snow squall?
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Show More
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Old City streets closed due to water main break
More TOP STORIES News