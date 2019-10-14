WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Halloween Costumes 101
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Spooky season is here. That means scary movies, haunted houses and of course - creepy costumes. But which costumes will be popular this year?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
halloween
costumes
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns girl, 10, killed in N.J. festival accident
Relatives of teens struck by gunfire in multiple shooting speak out
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
Man walked over 350 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
Show More
2 young children find mother murdered inside Bronx apartment
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
CA first state to mandate later school start times
Girl, 12, saves mom who had seizure while driving
More TOP STORIES News