localish

Learn How to Throw an Axe From 'Axe-Perts'

It's the latest trend in entertainment venues: active entertainment ranging from escape rooms to ax throwing. In fact, there are about a dozen ax-throwing venues in Chicago and the suburbs that have opened up in the last couple of years!

Localish's John Garcia visited a couple of them to find out what the draw is. He discovered a lot of people seem to be curious.

Some say it's a great way to get out a little aggression, and get a shot of adrenaline. It can also be a competitive activity for groups of friends or coworkers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentsportslocalish
LOCALISH
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Making amazing jerky is this veteran's latest mission
NJ company makes eco-friendly straws to protect marine life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow and Rain, What to Expect
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
New Jersey pit bull makes history as K9 officer
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Haverford 7th-grader competes in baking championship
Show More
Bear Creek Mountain prepping for a snowy weekend
Remains of missing woman found in car pulled from NJ river
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
More TOP STORIES News