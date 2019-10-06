Mario the Ice Cream Man

When a Chicago ice cream man fell on hard times, his community rallied to support him.

Within just a few weeks, Mario Nieto needed to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, his broken-down ice cream truck, and medical care for his own heart attack.

His neighbors in the Logan Square neighborhood raised nearly $20,000 to help cover the costs.

Nieto first opened his ice cream business in 1992 and has been continuously operating for the past 15 years.

"Mario is what makes Logan Square great. He's a true independent business man," said Donn Bichsel, Jr., a 16-year Logan Square resident and CCO of Revolution Brewing. "He's just a genuine part of our community and it's a great thing to try to be able to help him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men hospitalized after stabbing incident in Spring Garden
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
"We lost the engine," pilot says as plane splashes down in Pa. river
Action News Saturday Evening Update
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
Show More
Women's team unsatisfied with probe of game cut short by football fireworks
AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Overnight, Warmer Sunday
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
Police raid Pa. home, find pot growing in swimming pool
More TOP STORIES News