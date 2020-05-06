Musician hosts curbside concert for neighbors during COVID-19 shutdown

In the age of social-distancing, small gestures can be really meaningful.

Take, for example, a local musician decided to share his gift with the community in the form of a curbside concert.



With COVID-19 shutting down most live entertainment, Zubair Raymond-Letid took it upon himself to create a live concert series of shows for his neighborhood.

6abc photojournalist Dave Edwards tells the story from Havertown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
havertownfyi phillymore in commonbe localish philadelphiabe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burning tractor trailer dangles from I-76 following deadly crash
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders: Police
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Area bridges to reopen cash toll lanes
Show More
Horse rescued after falling into Chester County pool
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored virus warnings
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Father pleads for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
More TOP STORIES News