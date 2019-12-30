WATCH
National Archery Champion Is Only Sixteen
Dallas Jones became the first African American archery champion in 2017 and has not looked back since. His next goal is to one day be an Olympian, to keep up with his journey visit www.dallasjonesarchery.com
Related topics:
teen
sports
localish
