One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless

On this day in Philadelphia, just like any other, homeless people stand on the street. Philly native Ian McBride made it his mission to help.

For the last month, he has asked friends, family, and social media to help him raise money in order to purchase dozens of cheeseburgers to deliver across the city.

After an incredible outpouring of support, McBride was able to create essential care packages with socks and snacks to pair with every burger. It started as a simple way for McBride, a car salesman, to give back on his day off. Now, he's able to assemble goods for the local homeless every two weeks. With even more support, he hopes to turn this into a weekly effort and beyond.

Cheeseburgers For the Homeless
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahomelessall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead, tied to bed in Fox Chase
Man arrested in home invasion attack on elderly veteran in Wilmington
19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man turns himself in after assault inside South Philadelphia tavern
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Show More
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
PennDOT crews are gearing up for winter
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
Election Day: Polls open until 8 p.m. in Pa., N.J.
Pa. court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
More TOP STORIES News