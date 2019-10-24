Outdoor Skate Park Becomes Hub for Chicago Community

A northwest suburb outside of Chicago opened its first outdoor skate park after six years of planning, and local skaters say it was worth the wait.

The indoor Audubon Skate Park opened in 2000, but the outdoor park is a welcome addition for the Elk Grove Village skating community that's been requesting it since 2013.

Audubon Park Manager Martin Castro has been skating for too long to remember.

The new park gives him an opportunity to watch more kids get hooked by the sport and join the Elk Grove skating community.

"Once you step on your board, it's like a little magic carpet ride," said Castro. "You skate and create. There's no rules, like in baseball. You just kinda jump on your board and learn skate tricks or get inspired by the people around you."
