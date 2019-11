As a child, Pedro 'Loco' Villegas dreamed of becoming the first Puerto Rican James Bond. As an adult, he was an undercover DEA agent who lived the life of a high rolling drug kingpin-working with Pablo Escobar, Colombia's most notorious drug kingpin.After many years under deep cover, it all ended with the biggest hand-to-hand drug bust in US History, netting a $4 billion bust.This is his incredible story.