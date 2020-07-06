localish

New 40-foot mural becomes focal point at one of Chicago's largest patios

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicago hot spot that opened its doors to patrons earlier in June commissioned a mural to welcome patrons back.

Recess at City Hall, located in the West Loop, claims to have Chicago's largest patio, with 14,500 square feet of outdoor space.

After being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Recess was able to reopen in June.

In celebration of its reopening, A.G Hollis, one of the owners of Recess, said they commissioned muralist Mosher to paint a 40-foot mural that inspires fun. Mosher has been an artist for over 10 year. He used his most famous characters to adorn the shipping containers at the venue.

The restaurant was formerly a Ryder Truck facility.

Mosher said he hopes his work speaks to the people of the West side of Chicago. "It's for the community and I want to reflect the community," said Mosher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopartall goodrestaurantmural artslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Houston siblings start black-owned subscription box
Does acupuncture and cupping relieve stress?
Texas City bakery helping small businesses stay afloat
Eagle Scout uses his sewing skills to help with virus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heavy rains bring Flash Flood Warnings
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
34 shot, 9 dead after weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia
Husband shot wife inside their Montco home: Police
Teen girl killed in Hockessin crash; several others injured
NJ Transit train and light rail return to full weekday service
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Show More
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
Rutgers University: Majority of courses will be remote this fall
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Berks County baby has hearing restored
More TOP STORIES News