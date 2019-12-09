The Toasted Coconut will make you feel like you're at the beach

If you're looking for a tropical paradise in Houston, don't go to the airport. You can hop in your car and check out The Toasted Coconut in H-Town's quirky Montrose neighborhood.It's an authentic island experience that includes sand, bright colors, tiki huts and more!And that doesn't even begin to mention the tropical-inspired food and drink menus, which include custom, low-alcohol drinks in souvenir mugs, shareable entrees and snack plates that will have you dancing the Hula all evening.