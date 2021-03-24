localish

Printfresh is a Woman-owned company making inclusive, sustainable pajamas!

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- Printfresh is a woman-owned company making comfortable, sustainable pajamas!

Even after the pandemic forced her to move her Philadelphia business into her home, founder Amy Voloshin kept designing her whimsical pajamas.

Her mission is to create comfortable, sustainable pajamas for women of all shapes and sizes.

She describes her designs as whimsical with creatures like the unicorn, the queen lotus, and the endangered Lion Tamarin.

Printfresh Studio | Instagram

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvibe localish philadelphialocalish
LOCALISH
Cherry Blossoms bloom in La Canada Flintridge
This shop's Stop Asian Hate donuts are selling out
Lynwood discount store creates buzz
Coffee with a purpose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in hotel room
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Man shot and killed at Port Richmond gas station
Jersey shore businesses fear summer full of restrictions
Get free food, win a trip for National Cheesesteak Day 2021
Show More
Philly to open 7th mass vaccination clinic today
Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions
AccuWeather: Rainy and cool today, a summer preview on Thursday and Friday
ATM explosion in Northern Liberties under investigation
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
More TOP STORIES News